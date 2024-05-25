🐻‍❄️ You Shall Not Pass Until I Do! - In the Yenisey Gulf, the Crew of the Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Encountered a Determined POLAR BEAR - that Wanted to Get Across the ICE Before Broken

🐻❄️ You Shall Not Pass!
In the Yenisey Gulf, the crew of the nuclear icebreaker "Ural" encountered a stubborn polar bear.
"The bear decided to show the sailors who's the boss in the Arctic: he didn't respond to signals and refused to adjust his route," they said in "Atomflot."
The navigators had no choice but to yield the right of way to the bear.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.