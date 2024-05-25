Create New Account
🐻‍❄️ You Shall Not Pass Until I Do! - In the Yenisey Gulf, the Crew of the Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Encountered a Determined POLAR BEAR - that Wanted to Get Across the ICE Before Broken
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🐻‍❄️ You Shall Not Pass!

In the Yenisey Gulf, the crew of the nuclear icebreaker "Ural" encountered a stubborn polar bear.

"The bear decided to show the sailors who's the boss in the Arctic: he didn't respond to signals and refused to adjust his route," they said in "Atomflot."

The navigators had no choice but to yield the right of way to the bear.

