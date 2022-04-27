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Leaked Tapes: Kevin McCarthy Plotted with Liz Cheney to Topple President Trump
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20 views • April 27, 2022
The globalist establishment needs to pay for their corruption!
Patrick Howley joins The Stew Peters Show to expose globalist Kevin McCarthy for betraying president Donald J. Trump.
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
Patrick Howley joins The Stew Peters Show to expose globalist Kevin McCarthy for betraying president Donald J. Trump.
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
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