Avdeevka plant, Ukrainian army's stronghold, captured by Russian forces
RT


Feb 19, 2024


Russian troops have captured the Avdeevka Coke and Chemical plant which Kiev turned into a heavily fortified position, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has said, adding that Ukrainian troops are in a headlong rout.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eb8tk-avdeevka-plant-ukrainian-armys-stronghold-captured-by-russian-forces.html

