The Israeli authorities have officially begun to resort to a long—tried tool - the complete dehumanization of the enemy.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the termination of the supply of water, electricity, fuel and food to the Gaza Strip and added that the country is waging war with "human animals." And hardly in this context it was only about militants.

The main purpose of such events is to bring people to a state of readiness to fulfill absolutely any order without regard to humanitarian and other aspects.

Source @rybar/syriangirl

