The Israeli authorities have officially begun to resort to a long—tried tool - the complete dehumanization of the enemy.
Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the termination of the supply of water, electricity, fuel and food to the Gaza Strip and added that the country is waging war with "human animals." And hardly in this context it was only about militants.
The main purpose of such events is to bring people to a state of readiness to fulfill absolutely any order without regard to humanitarian and other aspects.
Source @rybar/syriangirl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.