You Were Loved: The Rock That Would Not Be Shaken! A Tribute to Pope Benedict XVI by Mark Mallett!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





January 3, 2023

Benedict’s papacy did not shake the world perhaps like his predecessor. Rather, his papacy will be remembered for the fact the world did not shake it.





Read You Were Loved by Mark Mallett at The Now Word.





Source: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/you-were-loved/





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJsfRZykNnw



