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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0148 - Channon Christian Christopher Newsom - Documentary
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45 views • December 08, 2019
A documentary on the kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom.
Channon & Chris were carjacked near Knoxville Center Mall & Washington Ridge Apt complex. They were taken 3 miles away to Chipman street where Chris was tortured & sodomized before being shot & set on fire.
Channon was sexually tortured for days, bleach poured over/in her to hide evidence. Hog-tied, her face was wrapped in a plastic bag, and was placed in a large trash can, where she slowly suffocated to death.
Channon & Chris were carjacked near Knoxville Center Mall & Washington Ridge Apt complex. They were taken 3 miles away to Chipman street where Chris was tortured & sodomized before being shot & set on fire.
Channon was sexually tortured for days, bleach poured over/in her to hide evidence. Hog-tied, her face was wrapped in a plastic bag, and was placed in a large trash can, where she slowly suffocated to death.
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