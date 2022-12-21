Jake Shields Takes On Keyboard Warrior UFC Fighter Who Called Him A Nazi - Jon Fitch & Jason Bermas

"You can't just keep calling somebody a Nazis at some point someone is going to end up using physical force against you." - Jason Bermas





Watch the Full Mixed Martial Mindset Episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/absurdity-has-no-limits-to-growth-jon-fitch-with-jason-bermas-video/ref/17





We got a great show for you today. We're going to be talking about how it could be the coldest winter in the United States ever. A bunch of stories, but there's one, in particular, I want to start with because it kind of hits close to home...





Watch the UNCENSORED second hour live on RVM Premium Mon-Thur at 9AM EST:

https://redvoicemedia.com/uncensored





Not RVM Premium yet? Try it for $1:

https://redvoicemedia.com/jason





Listen Live and Call In at:

https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/





Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Watch My Documentaries:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs





Subscribe on Rokfin

https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas





Subscribe on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952





Subscribe on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior





Follow me on Twitter

https://twitter.com/JasonBermas





PayPal: [email protected]





#BermasBrigade