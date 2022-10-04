Be Prepared: Challenges Ahead

We're living in a time where there are some serious challenges ahead. In fact, some of these problems are already upon us. So, I did this webinar to discuss the problems that are on the horizon and how herbalists can make preparations to help themselves and to help others in the coming times. This is an introduction to a new webinar series I'm doing for my members.

In it, I discuss the following problems we're facing:

Ongoing supply chain disruptions, especially the possibility of food shortages

Inflation and potential economic collapse

Social unrest due to the problems above

Potential power and utility disruptions

COVID-19, vaccines, health care, and why a knowledge of herbs may be helpful in the times ahead





