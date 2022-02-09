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GRAND JURY DAY 1-NUREMBERG 2.0- IT IS HAPPENING =)
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570 views • February 09, 2022
A grand jury is a legal body comprised of laypeople that determines whether there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges to trial. During grand jury proceedings, a prosecutor presents an accusation and supporting evidence to the grand jury. The grand jury then decides whether or not the prosecutor can proceed with a criminal trial.
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