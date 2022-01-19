EXPOSURE IS THEIR ONLY FEAR, SILENCE IS THEIR ONLY WEAPON

The ROYALS The POPE The so called ELITE'S They always wanted silence of their crimes of SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE and SACRIFICES, but as soon as this is worldwide knowledge which it will be, its GAME OVER for THEM. They are not what you think they are, they are not HUMAN.

And all of this will be known because of the smokescreen that is COVID19.

The Truth will set you free.

Keep on exposing them.

Jesus died for the Truth.

Your Silence is their Strength.

Your Fear is their Power.

They will burn like Paper.