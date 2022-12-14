Gucci Heiress, Alexandra Zarini Suing Her Family Over Her Sexual Abuse

Balenciaga Parent Company Kering Ignored an Offer to Partner With Children's Foundation Set Up by Gucci Heiress a Year Before Bondage Bears and Child Porn Scandal

- Alexandra Zarini, whose great grandfather founded Gucci, runs The Alexandra Gucci Children's Foundation which combats child sexual abuse

- Last October, her charity contacted The Kering Group - which owns both Balenciaga and Gucci - seeking partnership in the fashion industry

- She was turned down by Gucci, which complained over her use of her family name in the marketing materials for the foundation

- She has had no involvement in the business since her family sold its trademark in the 1990s

- Kering, which also owns Bottega Venetta, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, ignored the offer

-The company has also been silent on the Balenciaga scandal involving children

A year before the Balenciaga scandal sent shockwaves through its parent company, The Kering Group, executives ignored an offer from Gucci heiress Alexandra Zarini to work together to prevent child sexual abuse in the industry, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Executives from Zarini’s charity emailed representatives of both Kering and Gucci last October, in the hope of creating a partnership to crackdown on social media images and the use of children in fashion campaigns.

The Kering Group, run by Francois-Henri Pinault, is a French fashion powerhouse: it owns both Balenciaga and Gucci, along with Bottega Venetta, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, and is worth 65billion euros.

The company has not issued any statement on the Balenciaga scandal involving the use of bondage-styled bears in one photoshoot, and child porn legal documents in another. The second photoshoot also featured a book by a Belgian artist whose work depicts naked, castrated toddlers.

Neither Zarini nor the Gucci family has had any business involvement with the fashion label since the 1990s, but she sought to partner with the brand founded by her great-grandfather.

Gucci declined the offer and complained about her use of her family's name in the marketing materials for the charity. The Kering Group's executives did not respond to her requests.

