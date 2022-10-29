X22 Financial Report Ep. 2911a - The [CB]s Economic Playbook Known,Fool Me Once, Shame On You,Fool Me Twice,Shame On Me

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2911a - Oct 28, 2022
The [CB]s Economic Playbook Known,Fool Me Once, Shame On You,Fool Me Twice,Shame On MeInflation is hitting Germany hard. Russian gas supplies to the EU have dropped by 50%. The EU stocked up on gas, will it be enough to get through the winter. Biden lies again. The [CB] is using the same playbook they used in 2008.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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