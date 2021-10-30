WARNING Face Diapers (COVID MASKS) Come With Tracking Devices

PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SHARE THIS,AS MANY PLACES AS YOU CAN,WITH AS MANY PEOPLE AS YOU CANDebunking and ‘fact-checking’ the Articles of Faith,Dogmas, and Assumptions, of the Co2VID CULT for thisCult’s THRALLS, and to support to the ‘heretics’,‘apostates’ and ‘infidels’, who have escaped,The most blatant criminal racial vilification and incitement to genocide ever captured on camera. Please share this video as many places as you can, download it and upload it to as many cites as you can, and please send copies of this video and report it to your local authorities, send copies to you local media outlets, newspapers, cable news channels, radio talk shows, and anything else you can think of. I publish this in good faith, with the best of intentions, in the interests of the public, whether 'jew' or 'gentile' a.k.a 'amalek'. We must prosecute this hate speech, this racial vilification, this incitement to genocide, and launch public investigations to determine how widespread these beliefs are among the 'Jewish' community, and to ensure that such hate speech, racial vilification, and incitement to genocide is publicly denounced and renounced by ALL 'Jews' and 'Gentiles'. TROONATNOORThe most blatant criminal racial vilification and incitement to genocide ever captured on camera. Please share this video as many places as you can, download it and upload it to as many cites as you can, and please send copies of this video and report it to your local authorities, send copies to you local media outlets, newspapers, cable news channels, radio talk shows, and anything else you can think of. I publish this in good faith, with the best of intentions, in the interests of the public, whether 'jew' or 'gentile' a.k.a 'amalek'. We must prosecute this hate speech, this racial vilification, this incitement to genocide, and launch public investigations to determine how widespread these beliefs are among the 'Jewish' community, and to ensure that such hate speech, racial vilification, and incitement to genocide is publicly denounced and renounced by ALL 'Jews' and 'Gentiles'. TROONATNOOR⁣The most blatant criminal racial vilification and incitement to genocide ever captured on camera. Please share this video as many places as you can, download it and upload it to as many cites as you can, and please send copies of this video and report it to your local authorities, send copies to you local media outlets, newspapers, cable news channels, radio talk shows, and anything else you can think of. I publish this in good faith, with the best of intentions, in the interests of the public, whether 'jew' or 'gentile' a.k.a 'amalek'. We must prosecute this hate speech, this racial vilification, this incitement to genocide, and launch public investigations to determine how widespread these beliefs are among the 'Jewish' community, and to ensure that such hate speech, racial vilification, and incitement to genocide is publicly denounced and renounced by ALL 'Jews' and 'Gentiles'. TROONATNOOR This lecture series, "The 70 Most Difficult Questions in Judaism" delivered by Rabbi Elyahu Kin between 2007-2009, discusses some of the more challenging and esoteric questions in Jewish Philosophy and Mysticism that people often raise. This last lecture of the series deals with one of the most unusual commandments in the Torah - to wage an eternal battle with Amalek. PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS ANYWHERE YOU CAN?This lecture series, "The 70 Most Difficult Questions in Judaism" delivered by Rabbi Elyahu Kin between 2007-2009, discusses some of the more challenging and esoteric questions in Jewish Philosophy and Mysticism that people often raise. This last lecture of the series deals with one of the most unusual commandments in the Torah - to wage an eternal battle with Amalek.?Please read my notes on this video at:thephilsopherprophetof........theedenprotocols Read this quickly. Then watch the entire video or skip to the times indicated.If you cannot grasp the importance of sharing this, discussing it, sending it to your law enforcement agencies, your intelligence agencies, your elected officials, your police, your friends, your colleauges, and so on, then I have wasted a decade of my life researching and investigating the Cult of Judah. You are doomed if you do not grasp this opportunity to make progress in the war against the enemy of humanity.