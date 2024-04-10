The Primordial Future: Human and Divine Magick with the White Dove Method [S2, Ep8]

❗Stay tuned until the end for a special glimpse or sample of the breathwork that Nate teaches!





In this podcast episode we welcome Nate Zeleznick to explore the mysteries of the Merpati Putih, also known as the White Dove Method. This ancient Javanese energy and martial arts practice has positioned Nate as a transformative leader in harnessing extraordinary human potential and guiding holistic wellness.





Get ready for an enlightening journey as we uncover:

🍃 Nate’s profound journey of discovery and his groundbreaking initiation as the first non-Indonesian master of the White Dove method.

🍃 The primordial mysteries and magick of Java and this ancient practice that has been kept in a Royal lineage for centuries.

🍃 Unlocking the secrets of ancient techniques, blending breathing exercises, movements, and meditation.

🍃 Nate's riveting firsthand accounts of witnessing seemingly impossible feats performed by White Dove masters.

🍃 Exploring the adaptation of White Dove techniques for contemporary well-being and the tangible benefits they bring to our daily lives.





Be inspired with Nate’s insights into the transformative potential of the White Dove method. Don't miss this opportunity to uncover the hidden treasures of ancient Javanese energy arts and enrich your own spiritual journey.





