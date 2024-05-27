Do not cook with this! - dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

Seed oils are polyunsaturated fatty acids. Vegetable oil is actually seed oil—it doesn’t come from vegetables. Seed oils go through industrial processing involving heating and the addition of solvents like hexane, a chemical found in gasoline. This process allows seed oils to be shelf-stable for long periods of time. Around 25% to 30% of our calories come from seed oils. When you cook processed foods like donuts in seed oils, you’re combining sugar with fat and heat. This process, called glycation, creates sticky proteins in the body. Fast food oil is reheated and reused repeatedly. The more it’s heated, the more toxic it becomes. Seed oils were not originally created for human consumption. They’re incredibly damaging to the mitochondria and lead to insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, obesity, heart disease, and an increased risk for cancer. Soybean oil causes the most damage to the body, followed by corn oil, sunflower oil, and canola oil. Healthier cooking oils for frying include avocado oil, coconut oil, palm oil, olive oil, beef tallow, butter, and ghee. Keep in mind it's best to cook over low or medium heat. Pan-frying, air-frying, and stir-frying are healthier options than deep-frying over high heat.

Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

