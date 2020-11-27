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What Do Bernie + Donald Trump Have in Common?? They Both got SCREWED by the SAME People
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78 views • November 27, 2020
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump we're both screwed by the deep state establishment, the entrance to politicians who preside over Washington DC. Sanders was twice denied the Democratic nomination When the deep state turned against him, and the same people, main stream media and social media including Twitter and Facebook, went all in to prevent Donald Trump from being reelected this 2020 election, irregardless of whether there was in fact voter fraud or not.
#trump #screwed #deepstate
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#trump #screwed #deepstate
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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