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If You Obey Jesus, They'll Call You A Cult
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For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/3nC4EG7
For we have found this man a plague, a creator of dissension among all the Jews throughout the world, and a ringleader of the sect of the Nazarenes.
For we have found this man a plague, a creator of dissension among all the Jews throughout the world, and a ringleader of the sect of the Nazarenes.
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