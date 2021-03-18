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Virus Theory vs Exosome Theory
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105 views • March 18, 2021
Virus Theory vs Exosome Theory. Like all things "science" nothing is ever settled. Everything science is a theory that is never proven to be true. Take this virus stuff with a grain of salt, they cant prove it exists. Which makes it a perfect weapon to instill fear and control the population. We honestly think they just came up with an orchestrated event to weaponize the common cold politically and get people scared of the boogie man. Fear is a great motivator for controlling people and they are using it with great success to bankrupt our nation. Dont be sheep, be smart and understand that Totalitarians have been trying take the United States down since before World War I. Also understand that Totalitarians play both sides of a war to enure success and the doctors who speak in favor or against the plannedemic maybe working on the same side. Two wings on the same bird. Its not about a virus its about control and the population are letting these lunatics have it. https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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