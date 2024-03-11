Were you alive during the Fake Pandemic?





And, are you alive today?





Then thank Cheap Tricks Ricketts.





He was the leader of Nebraska during the Fake Pandemic and, the reason you are alive is because of Cheap Tricks Ricketts Lockdowns, Mask Mandates, and Forced Vaccinations.





So, if you are alive today, it's time to show your thanks to the guy who saved your life from the covid virus.





Remember, vote Cheap Tricks Ricketts because. he’s the reason you are alive.





