Again, Israel has struck Tyre, the largest city in southern Lebanon

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Israel has struck Tyre, the largest city in southern Lebanon.
The Occupation Forces previously issued an evacuation notice for residents. It is the first time Israel's evacuation orders have targeted the Christian quarter of Tyre, according to reports.
Adding:
Israeli media: A number of casualties in the ranks of the Israeli army are in serious condition following a Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon.