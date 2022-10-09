CCP Crackdown on Online Posts in Cantonese To Protect 20th National Congress

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u57884e
10/08/2022 Some residents who tried to record Cantonese with TikTok were warned by this social network that if they tried to record in an unrecognized language, their accounts would be deleted