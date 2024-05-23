Elon Musk · "Trust the collective wisdom of the people"

Flashback April 2023 | Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson one year ago: "We need to allow THE PEOPLE to develop the narratives that are of interest to them. If there's only half a dozen editors-in-chief, or even fewer, deciding what the narrative is, that's a form of manipulation of public opinion."

posted by Elon Musk 5/23/2024

