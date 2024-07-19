Comical Machine Gun Joe (1986, Master System)

Comical Machine Gun Joe (コミカル マシンガン ジョー) is a shoot'em up developed and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan, Taiwan and Korea. It was only released on Sega Card, not on cartridge.



The game has five stages. Each stage consists of a single screen. You move your character to the left and right on the bottom of the screen, while enemies appear randomly on the screen. If you shoot enough enemies, the boss will appear. Killing the boss will move you to the next stage. You can shoot and jump. Your gun has infinite ammo. Some enemies can only be reached when you jump. Sometimes a pig will walk across the screen. If you shoot it, it will drop a blue ball. You can collect the ball and throw it by jumping and then pressing fire. It will explode and kill off all enemies on screen. If you keep the ball for too long, it will explode on you and you loose a life. You also loose a life when shot. Shooting normal enemies will make them shrink and walk off the screen. If they touch you, these shrunk enemies will cling to you. Each enemy sticking to you will make you slower and decrease your ability to jump. You can get rid of them by jumping three times. Using a ball will make a spider-like creature appear which deflects yours and enemy shots. Shot enemies will sometimes drop fruit or a red hat. A red hat will give you rapid fire, while fruit give you points.

