Canada's Euthanasia Empire: 94,000 Dead and Now They're Coming for Newborns

Sean Morgan exposes the rapidly expanding reality of Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program—a system that has now claimed nearly 100,000 lives since 2016 and is poised to cross its most grotesque threshold yet: the euthanasia of newborn infants.





Official figures show 16,000 MAiD deaths in 2024 alone, with critics estimating the true cumulative toll near 94,000 by early 2026. But the numbers are only part of the story. The Quebec College of Physicians has repeatedly endorsed extending MAiD to babies born with severe deformities or syndromes—infants who, in the words of one doctor, face "unbelievable extreme pain" and for whom death is framed as mercy.





Federal disability ministers express horror. The public recoils. Yet the discussion persists. From terminal illness to chronic conditions to the helpless newborn, the criteria keep expanding. The logic of "autonomy" and "suffering prevention" has no natural stopping point—and the numbers keep climbing.





This is not assisted dying. This is a state-sanctioned eugenics program dressed in compassion, and it is happening in one of the world's wealthiest nations.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.