Airborne Toops seize AFU stronghold and capture Ukrainian servicemen in Artyomovsk direction

The course of the battle was monitored by commanders of assault groups with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ Airborne Troops' UAV crew detected an AFU platoon stronghold. Artillery worked using transmitted coordinates, after which the 'winged infantry' assault groups entered the battle.

▫️ Ukrainian servicemen shot back for a long time, trying to hold back the onslaught of paratroopers, but after the first grenade flew into their trench, the servicemen decided to surrender.