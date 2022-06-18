Chinese Loans Contribute to Pakistan’s Recurring Power Cuts

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https://gnews.org/post/p6qw673b
06/16/2022 Pakistan government must endure daily blackouts. some areas in Pakistan endure eight hours of power cut per day, the worst hit areas only have six hours of available electricity. A primary contributor to the severe shortages results from the country’s debts owed to China.