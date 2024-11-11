© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 9/10 911C2C Premiere Event for Episode 1 - w/ Lawyers' Committee Board, Editor (Edited2)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 5 months ago
Watch the Replay of the Lawyers' Committee 2-1/2 hours Premiere Event: "Episode 1 — Public Orientation | 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom" - including original HD video of Episode 1 edited in!Show more
We were quite delighted to present to our LIVE audience, on September 9th & 10th, the Premiere of this 30-episode series!
[This 9/25/24 upload fixes the false start at Episode-1]
Learn more: 911C2C.org
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.