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Mass Sit Out to Protect Kids from COVID Vax Mandates, With Moms For Liberty
The New American
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110 views • November 10, 2021
Parents across California organized a "state-wide sit out" to take their children out of government schools in protest of the COVID injection mandates requiring children to receive the shots, Moms for Liberty leader Jenny Grinager of California. Most children were kept home in some schools and areas, she said, suggesting the resistance is growing massively. Grinager said the resistance would only continue to intensify and Moms for Liberty is making plans to keep the battle going as long as necessary to protect their children and their freedoms from the escalating assault.
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alex newmanthe new american
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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