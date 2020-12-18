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General Clues of Gods Timeline - The Tribulation Begins - 1
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15 views • December 18, 2020
The Bible was written by men, but inspired by God. The Bible is God’s plan to redeem mankind from death after the fall of Adam. The Bible contains the total plan for mankind, starting with the first man, Adam. Every part of the Bible is part of the plan of God to save man from eternal death. This plan is concise, unchanging and unfolds in a planned linear progression of time covering thousands of years. It has a beginning and a definite end.
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