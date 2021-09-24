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Seth Keshel: "I Can Assure You, The Genie Is Not Going Back In The Bottle"
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30 views • September 24, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmvrb5-seth-keshel-i-can-assure-you-the-genie-is-not-going-back-in-the-bottle.html
The Arizona Senate will release its findings on the audit of the 2020 election on Friday, September 24, and Seth Keshel has his finger on the pulse.
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The Arizona Senate will release its findings on the audit of the 2020 election on Friday, September 24, and Seth Keshel has his finger on the pulse.
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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