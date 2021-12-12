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"He Wants To Deny The Reality Of What He Said What He Did!" Ron Johnson Rips Fauci On Senate Floor
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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250 views • December 12, 2021
I think...
what if this C-19 fraud is still going on
because there are still some people, especially Christians, who don't believe this jab is the mark of the beast
and they are misleading their flock from the pulpit with their ideas not based on truth
and the angel that told us not to take the mark was #AskTheExperts video from March 2020 here: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-covid-19-vaccine-now-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook_WGMGQ5kMxfdVYQA.html
and that we missed the two witnesses coming...
either way
...
this tribulation will go on and on and on because we're f**king divided in this resistance. dammit.
Keywords
vaccineunnew world orderwhovaxmandatepassportjabshotcovid-19covid19covidc19vaccine passport
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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