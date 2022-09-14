Create New Account
Scott Kesterson Hits the ball over the Fence for a Grand Slam
Day 4: The Covenant- Night one Speakers! Live! Salem Hudson leads Praise and Worship, Donica Hudson Explains the depth of covenent, Scott Kesterson Hits the ball over the Fence for a Grand Slam bringing everyone else home! We Win! The Speaker panel discusses unity and communication . United there is nothing we can not do with Christ as head of his Church, his Body!history, unity, covenant, speakers, the gospel of jesus christ,Salem and donica hudson, leo and nancy martin, plymouth massachusetts, intense prayer, the jenney interpretive center, the covenant restoring the ancient pathways, craig seibert, michelle callegher, John Diamond, Scott Kesterson, Pastor Devon Oneal, Tom Marchesani

The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Keywords
historyunitycovenantspeakersthe gospel of jesus christscott kestersonjohn diamondleo and nancy martinplymouth massachusettsintense prayerthe jenney interpretive centerthe covenant restoring the ancient pathwayscraig seibertmichelle calleghersalem and donica hudsonpastor devon onealtom marchesani

