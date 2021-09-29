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Project Veritas PART TWO (2) FDA Offical 'Blow dart African Americans' and wants Nazi Germany Registry for Unvaccinated
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95 views • September 29, 2021
This video is revolting, but necessary to see the true evil of the FDA and all the powers at work with these "vaccines" and how they want to get everyone vaxxed.
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