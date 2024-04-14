Weekend Update with Dean Ryan "The Israeli & Iranian War"

RDM Weekend Update with Dean Ryan

A look at the Headlines from around the world

and in your neck of the woods

+ Update on the escalating War between Israel and Iran.

Keep these Broadcasts Going!

Go To https://www.givesendgo.com/RealDealGo

__________________________________________

Coffee Mug Madness -

Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/store

PromoCode: COFFEE24

__________________________________________

Real Deal Membership

Become a Visionaire w/ Debonaire xtra Conent & more

Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/membership

__________________________________________

Get Real Deal Magic & Rid those pains away

https://www.realdealmedia.tv/health