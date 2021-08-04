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CDC DEFIES SCOTUS, FETAL TISSUE SHOP, COVID NEWS, U.S. Sailor CHARGED WITH ARSON
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31 views • August 04, 2021
Maxine Waters, and Joe Biden direct the CDC to defy SCOTUS on eviction order. Fauchi resumes selling aborted baby parts to University of Pittsburg. Mask mandates, forced vaccination and what we can do about it. Gov. DeSantes, FL. U.S. Sailor charged with arson of U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard.
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