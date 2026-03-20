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TWA Flight 800 Whistblower, William H. Teele III, Testimony and Interviews
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30th Anniversary of Injustice

Subject: TWA Flight 800 Whistblower, William H. Teele III

TWA Flight 800 was a regularly scheduled international passenger flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, United States, to Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, with a stopover at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France. On July 17, 1996, at approximately 8:31 p.m. EDT, twelve minutes after takeoff, the Boeing 747-100 exploded and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near East Moriches, New York.

The United States Navy was running a training exercise off Long Island at the time, testing the Lockheed Martin SPY-1A 3D phased array radar system on the Frigate USS Carr, under the command of Captain Keith L. Wray. At the time, the smaller Navy frigates did not usually have the SPY-1A capability. SPY-A1 is typically a part of the Aegis Combat System and deployed on the larger US Navy missile cruisers. 

That evening, the Navy was testing the configuration on the smaller frigate. The USS Carr was part of a battle group testing a system that allowed one ship, the Carr, to track a target drone (being towed by a small aircraft) while another ship, the USS Leyte Gulf, "fired" a missile in what was assumed to be a simulation exercise. 

One eye witness, operations specialist William H. Teele the third, was in the Combat Information Center of the USS Carr when the incident occurred but was ordered to remain silent.

William H. Teele III, a former military member, shares his account of the events leading to the downing of TWA Flight 800. He describes a military drill involving radar systems and missile testing that tragically went wrong, resulting in the accidental shooting down of a commercial aircraft. According to Teele, during a military drill involving radar systems and missile testing, TWA Flight 800 was mistaken for a target and accidentally shot down. The drill was supposed to involve tracking and engaging a drone. However, due to a series of miscommunications and errors, live missiles were fired at the commercial aircraft, leading to its destruction. The incident was followed by a chaotic response within the military, involving attempts to cover up the mistake and conducting high-speed evasive maneuvers.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

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twa flight 800whistblowerwilliam h teele iii
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