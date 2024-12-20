DW reviews the results of Western help for Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted another exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen.

As a result of the exchange, 42 bodies of Russian soldiers were returned to Russia, and Ukraine received back 503 bodies of its soldiers .

According to a report from the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 403 bodies were returned from the Donetsk direction, 12 from the Luhansk direction, 57 from the Zaporizhia direction, and 31 bodies “from morgues on Russian territory.”

Russia and Ukraine exchanged bodies of soldiers — 42 to 508

▪️The proportions again indicate the terrible losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

▪️On November 29, an exchange of 48 Russian fighters for 502 Ukrainian ones took place.

▪️November 8 - 37 to 563.

▪️At the end of November, the total number of already identified bodies of soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stored in morgues in southern Russia awaiting exchange, exceeded 4,000.

Should note that Russia is moving forward so it can recover its own bodies, but Ukraine has to abandon dead bodies as they are constantly falling back. So factor that into the ratios.

