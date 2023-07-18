SEKULOW | Ron DeSantis Begins Cutting Campaign Staff

Ron DeSantis Begins Cutting Campaign Staff
Ron DeSantis has recently begun the process of cutting down his campaign staff in his current attempt to secure the 2024 Republican nomination. This coming before even the first debate. Will DeSantis continue to run, or is this the beginning of the end of his campaign?
https://rumble.com/v30lwd4-ron-desantis-begins-cutting-campaign-staff.html
