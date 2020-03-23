Virus Task Force Boss Birx Ukraine Connections

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Is the Corona Virus 'Pandemic' connected to Impeachment?
These Ukraine connections suggest it might be .. is the Swamp capable of this level of deception & evil?
If you would like to send me a thank you for my reports, please do so through Paypal or PO Box.
Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
PO BOX: amazingpolly.net/contact.html
References:
Corey’s Digs Chapter 1: PEPFAR/Aids Slush fund: https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
VIDEO: (Amazing Polly): Soros Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHud_...
VIDEO: (Amazing Polly): Pandemic Planning Viral Marketing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-727K...
VIDEO: (Amazing Polly): We Are Being Played (Plagued): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSfP8...
Judicial Watch Ukraine HIV charity: https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
PEPFAR About Us page: https://www.state.gov/about-us-pepfar/
Yovanovitch Birx PEPFAR money: https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uplo...
100% Life Ukraine: https://network.org.ua/en/pepfar-amba...
Event 201: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...
Yahoo Redd: https://news.yahoo.com/cdc-tested-onl...