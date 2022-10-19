The Fight For Freedom | Gloves Off Ep. 20

Joey and Eddie discuss Eddie’s run for Reno Mayor, Dr. William Makis tracking of the deaths of Canadian doctors due to the vaccine, Canada’s rise in assisted suicides, Eugene Yu’s arrest, tampering of political signs, a new deadly COVID strain created in a lab, open borders contributing to sex trafficking, Kanye “Ye” West’s purchase of the social media platform “Parler,” a Biden border chief who fell asleep in migrant crises meetings, and Disney charging unvaccinated guests more than vaccinated visitors.
