“Memories Live” – A homemade song video by "Real Jon"

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The memories of our lifetime come alive again as we bring them to mind. Some are good; some are bad or sad; some inspire love; some help with today’s decisions; all are educational.
- A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
- Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.