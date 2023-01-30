WHO KILLED ZACHARY GOLDSON ON OCTOBER 5, 2013

After being seen in the ER at the hospital, Zachary (a white inmate) attempted an escape by assaulting his escorting officer and trying to take his gun. A fight took place where hospital personnel assisted getting control over him again. He was transported back to the jail and was most likely deceased within minutes after his return. A competent investigation was never done. In fact, a thorough cover-up appeared to possibly have been involved among law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office, AG, Ohio BCI, the County Court, contract medical examiner and FBI.





There are two other older videos with information in them not in this video:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sS65bRICM3k (5 years ago; 2:13:32 duration)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uH0jwt9RVNk (3 years ago; 23:32 duration)