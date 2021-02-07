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President Trump oversaw the greatest market increase in US history
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40 views • February 07, 2021
We have a Trump sighting, well, not exactly a sighting, but we do have non impeachment trump news, I’ll update you on the games being played in Arizona over the Maricopa County Board for Failure to Adhere to Subpoena for Election Equipment & Ballots, someone may get arrested, plus some other election 2020 news, and Biden brings back catch and release along the border.
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