4-year-old girl killed by VAXX poison injections (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/a5265861-6ffc-4c23-a365-41314ab6b72c

https://t.me/covidbc/11557


Havannah Walker

"I our names are Danny and Melissa in the early Thursday morning on the 18/05/2023 our beautiful 4 year old daughter havannah Marie Alannah walker passed away suddenly in her sleep and we are seeking for anyone’s help towards the funeral cost even $1 helps I don’t have many words to discribe this feeling but am willing to answer any questions that may be on anyone’s mind"

https://gofund.me/6df012a1



Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
deathvaccinechildbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

