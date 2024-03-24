KILLED, AND INJURED WHILE WINCHING. WINCHING 101 #RFB

#winchingfails #sandycats #kineticX





In the last several years way too many people have turned a weekend offroading trip into front page or nightly news. Oleg From KineticX ropes https://sandycats.com/collections/kin... brings his vast experience From Off roading, Mountaineering and Search and Rescue to the masses. He has begun a campaign to bring some "standards" or protocols to the off road community.

Dirt Sunrise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Blgt2...

Seek Adventure fixing a snapped winch line https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIxdF...

Ronny Dahl Snapping a winch line https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97XqN...

Geek World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-5GC...

Factor 55 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYPtD...

Gear America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqJb1...

TRAGIC accident due to a Tow Ball Hitch failure... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOV3D...

Jackass Theme https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e1tp...





#winchingfails #sandycats #kineticX #jailbreakoverlander

Transcript





Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos



