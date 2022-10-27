Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 Is Actually Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia.

Please visit: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/ Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 is a complete reversal of the original 1993 movie
“Hocus Pocus”. In the original, the Satan worshipping, child-eating witches
are the villains, for obvious reasons. But in Hocus Pocus 2, they are celebrated as
empowered women … even though they keep wanting to LURE AND EAT CHILDREN.
