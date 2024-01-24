Live w Fr Daniel Maria THE POEM OF THE MAN-GOD! WHY CHRIST SHARED HIS MOST INTIMATE LIFE STORIES!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 23, 2024
Join Fr Daniel Maria and Monique T live on Mother and Refuge of the End Times. Fr Daniel Maria will discuss the powerful and intimate mysteries of Christ's life, death and resurrection as detailed in the Poem of the Man-God by Mystic Maria Valtorta.
Link or free copy of Volume 10 of The Poem of the Man-God:
Maria_Valtorta_vol_10_English.pdf (memaria.net)
