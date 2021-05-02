© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 148 - The Truth About April 2021 - The Month the Fake News Came Out of the Closet
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • May 02, 2021
As the subtitle of this episode indicates, April 2021 will be remembered as the month the corporate press could no longer hide their political agendas. In addition to two, high-profile fake news stories being officially debunked, the Hunter Biden cover-up was fully exposed, as was CNN. The mob-influenced trial of Derek Chauvin concluded. The Democrat voter drive at the southern border continued. More backtracking by our federal health officials on Covid. State nullification efforts kicked up a notch. The FBI was (yet again) exposed as corrupt. Resident Biden addressed Congress and Senator Tim Scott got the "Uncle Tim" treatment from the intolerant, racist Left-wing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.