Tucker Carlson just DESTROYED Dan Crenshaw with one word _ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
23 Subscribers
115 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content 

Tucker Carlson got into a fight this weekend with a guy by the name of Dan Crenshaw who masquerades both as a pirate and a member of congress representing the people of Texas. He does a much better job representing pirates and war criminals than the people of Texas.

Keywords
tucker carlsoncongressintelligencedan crenshawtik tok

