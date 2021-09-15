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The Power of the Resilient Heart - Beverly Shoemaker Interviews Clay Clark
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30 views • September 15, 2021
Beverly Shoemaker is the host of the Resilient Heart Podcast which dive deeps into the difficult topics of unexpected loss, suicide, and post traumatic stress. Trauma and loss can make you feel like you are in a deep dark pit of impossibility. It takes courage to step into freedom. No matter where you are in this journey, it’s never too late to reclaim the life God has designed for you. So come alongside us as we empower you to reclaim your life.
Learn More At:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-resilient-heart-podcast/id1519817364
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-resilient-heart-podcast-beverly-shoemaker-NbH38Yd_Euo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RgsPJ6LXeA
Learn More At:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-resilient-heart-podcast/id1519817364
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-resilient-heart-podcast-beverly-shoemaker-NbH38Yd_Euo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RgsPJ6LXeA
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